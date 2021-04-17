Adsense 970×250

Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market, 18th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

18th Apr, 2021. 04:35 am
KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (April 17th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees – Looking for Dirham to PKR Rate Today? BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR or 1 Riyal to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41 and Rs 41.74 respectively.

Date Symbol Buying Selling
18-4-2021 AED 41.20 PKR 41.74 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

