Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates, on 20th April

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (April 20th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees- Looking for Dirham to PKR Rate Today? BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR or 1 Riyal to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR Rate In Pakistan

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41 and Rs 41.61 respectively.

Date Symbol Buying Selling 20-4-2021 AED 41.1 PKR 41.60 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.