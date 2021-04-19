Adsense 970×250

Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates, on 20th April

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 03:30 am
Adsense 300×600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
Adsense 300×250

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (April 20th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – UAE Dirham to Pakistani Rupees- Looking for Dirham to PKR Rate Today? BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR or 1 Riyal to PKR rate fluctuates on daily basis.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

AED TO PKR Rate In Pakistan

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41 and Rs 41.61 respectively.

Date Symbol Buying Selling
20-4-2021 AED 41.1 PKR 41.60 PKR

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
6 hours ago
Bitcoin To PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rate On, 20th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
7 hours ago
Saudi Riyal To PKR: Today 1 SAR to PKR Open market rates, 20th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 20th...
UAE Pakistan
12 hours ago
UAE gives more time to Pakistan for repayment of $2 billion deposit

Pakistan got a major relief on Tuesday, as the United Arab Emirates...
Dollar
15 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan on April 20

Today's USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
19 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates On 20th April 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
20 hours ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 20th April

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (20th, April 2021) today per tola is AED...

Recent News

Hiba Bukhari
24 mins ago
Since When Actress Hiba Bukhari Is Getting Marriage Proposals?

Pakistan's emerging actress Hiba Bukhari is winning the hearts of her fans...
Fawad Chaudhry press conference
1 hour ago
Government working on introducing an electronic voting machine: Fawad Chaudhry

Newly-appointed Interior Minister Fawad Chaudhry has informed that the government is working...
2 hours ago
Can you find a soccer ball hidden among these pandas?

Here are a lot of pandas cheering happily. They are apparently celebrating...
Aiman Khan new pictures
2 hours ago
Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks...