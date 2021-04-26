Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold rate is aed 2,057.65. Usually people opt for purchasing gold rates in uae per tola according to their needs and preferences.

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (Dubai)

Find the Updated list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated, 27th April 2021)