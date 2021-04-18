Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 18th April 2021 (Dubai)

Adsense 300×250

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (18th, April 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.

Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)

These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Find the latest list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th, April 2021)