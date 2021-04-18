Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 18th April 2021 (Dubai)

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (18th, April 2021) today per tola is AED 2,399.39while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is AED 2,057.65. The rate in Abu Dhabi Today.
Today Gold Rate In Dubai (UAE)
These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency. Find the latest list of Gold Rate in Dubai (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 18th, April 2021)
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per Tola
|22k 10g
|Uae
|aed 2,057.65
|aed 2,399.39
|aed 1,886.16
Today Gold Rates in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you. The 1 tola gold price in UAE is surely helpful in calculating the amount of total quantity of gold.