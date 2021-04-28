Dubai Gold: Today’s Gold Rate in Dubai Per tola, April 28th

Wednesday: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k Per 10 Gram gold price is aed 2,057.65.
Today Gold Rate In UAE (Dubai)
Here is the updated list of gold price in Dubai. – (Updated, 28th April 2021)
|Location
|24k 10g
|24k per Tola
|22k 10g
|Uae
|aed 2,057.65
|aed 2,399.39
|aed 1,886.16
Gold Rates in UAE today Per tola (Dubai) – You can find the authentic gold price in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.
Check the latest Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.