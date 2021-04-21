Adsense 970×250

Gold Rate in Karachi today for, 21st April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 05:38 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gold rate in karachi
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 21st, April 2021 are being sold for Rs. 85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.

Gold Rate Today Karachi

Karachi is the Largest hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold rates, Today gold prices for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

Gold Price in Karachi, 21st April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Check the Latest Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Prices Appreciate
2 hours ago
Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 21st April 2021

Gold prices increased on the third day (April 21st, 2021) of the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Currency Rates In Pakistan On, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (21st April 2021) – Latest exchange...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
BTC TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan today, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates, 21st April 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
2 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 21st April 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Gold Prices: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait – 21st April 2021

KWD: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (21st, April 2021) –...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....