Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today for, 29th April

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:45 am
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10 grams. And Sar. 2,450.02 for per tola. Today live gold rates in Saudi Arabia and different cities of Saudi Arabia.

Gold Price In Saudi Arabia (SAR)

Check today’s rate of Gold rates in Saudi Arabia (Saudi Riyal) (Updated, 29th April 2021).

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Saudia sar 2,101.07 sar 2,450.02 sar 1,925.96

Gold Rates are provided by International Saudi Gold Market. BOL News is a one-stop solution for Gold rates, exchange rates in Pakistan. Get the latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rates.

