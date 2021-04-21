Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 21st April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Gold prices increased on the third day (April 21st, 2021) of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has gone up by Rs 400 to Rs 1,04,000 while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 343 to Rs 89,163.

As a result of the increase in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar barter markets has increased by Rs500 to 1,04,000. While the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 343 to Rs 89,163

Gold increased by $8 to $1,781 an ounce in the global exchange market.