Adsense 970×250

Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 21st April 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 05:45 pm
Adsense 300×600
Gold Prices Appreciate
Adsense 300×250

Gold prices increased on the third day (April 21st, 2021) of the business week across Pakistan.

According to the data released by the All Pakistan Jewelers Manufacturers Association, the price of gold per tola has gone up by Rs 400 to Rs 1,04,000 while the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 343 to Rs 89,163.

As a result of the increase in prices, the price of gold per tola in Karachi, Hyderabad, Lahore, Islamabad, and Peshawar barter markets has increased by Rs500 to 1,04,000. While the price of 10 grams of gold has increased by Rs 343 to Rs 89,163

Gold increased by $8 to $1,781 an ounce in the global exchange market.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Latest Currency Rates In Pakistan On, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (21st April 2021) – Latest exchange...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
BTC TO PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Rate in Pakistan today, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market rates, 21st April 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Gold rate in karachi
2 hours ago
Gold Rate in Karachi today for, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 21st, April 2021 are being sold...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
2 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 21st April 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Gold Prices: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait – 21st April 2021

KWD: Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (21st, April 2021) –...

Recent News

India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption
1 hour ago
India: 22 Killed In Hospital Due To Oxygen Supply Disruption

In Maharashtra, the state of India, 22 patients died at Zakir Hussain...
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.
2 hours ago
Heatwave Environs Karachi From April 23 To 25: Met Dept.

The Meteorological Department's Heat Wave Center has forecast heatwave in Karachi and...
Ramadan Calendar Karachi
2 hours ago
Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021: Today Sehri timing Karachi, Iftar timing Karachi

Karachi: Today Ramadan calendar Karachi 2021 has been updated, Karachi Ramazan timing...
Zarnish Khan
2 hours ago
Zarnish Khan Stealing Hearts With Her Million-Watt Beauty, Elegance

Gorgeous showbiz’s actress Zarnish Khan has shared an inspirational quote with her Insta fam....