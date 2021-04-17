Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan), 18th April 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 18th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate In Karachi Today
Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.
24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700
Gold Price in Pakistan, 18th April 2021
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 99700
|Rs. 91391
|Rs. 87238
|Rs. 74775
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 85500
|Rs. 78374
|Rs. 74813
|Rs. 64125
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 8550
|Rs. 7837
|Rs. 7481
|Rs. 6413
|per Ounce
|Rs. 242400
|Rs. 222198
|Rs. 212100
|Rs. 181800
Find the updated Gold prices updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.
BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis. Also you can watch BOL Live News here.