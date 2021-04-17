Adsense 970×250

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan), 18th April 2021

Muhammad Noman

18th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 18th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700

Gold Price in Pakistan, 18th April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Find the updated Gold prices updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis. Also you can watch BOL Live News here.

