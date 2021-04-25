Adsense 970×250

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 26th April 2021

Muhammad Noman

26th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 26th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs. 89080 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 103900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 103900.

Gold Rate In Karachi, 26th April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 103900 Rs. 95241 Rs. 90913 Rs. 77925
per 10 Gram Rs. 89080 Rs. 81656 Rs. 77945 Rs. 66810
per Gram Gold Rs. 8908 Rs. 8166 Rs. 7795 Rs. 6681

Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Find the Updated Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

