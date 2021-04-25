Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 26th April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan, on 26th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs. 89080 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 103900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same. Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 103900.

Gold Rate In Karachi, 26th April 2021 Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 103900 Rs. 95241 Rs. 90913 Rs. 77925 per 10 Gram Rs. 89080 Rs. 81656 Rs. 77945 Rs. 66810 per Gram Gold Rs. 8908 Rs. 8166 Rs. 7795 Rs. 6681 Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.