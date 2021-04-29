Adsense 970×250

Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 30th April

30th Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
Gold rate in karachi
Friday: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 30th, April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 104,400 per tola in Pakistan today.

Today Gold Rates in Karachi

Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold rate, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, Lahore, and Multan are same.

Today 24K Per Tola Gold Rate is Rs. 104,400

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 104,400 PKR 1,385
Karachi PKR 104,400 PKR 1,385
Islamabad PKR 104,400 PKR 1,385
Peshawar PKR 104,400 PKR 1,385
Quetta PKR 104,400 PKR 1,385

Check gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.
