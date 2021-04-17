Latest Dollar Rate in Pakistan – 18th April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan) exchange rate given below. Dollar prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Check the updated Dollar price today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 18th April 2021)

USD To PKR: Dollar Rate in Pakistan

1 USD 153.34 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

