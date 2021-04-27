Adsense 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 27th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 05:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR prices depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

Dollar to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 27th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.15

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
16 mins ago
Qatar Gold: Today Gold Rate in Qatar for, 27th April 2021

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, on 27th...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
1 hour ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait For, 27th April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (27th, April 2021)...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, 27th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency Rates In Pakistan – 27th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 27th April 2021. Latest currency rates...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 hours ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 27th April 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) Per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) today for, 27th April 2021

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold...

Recent News

Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today
16 mins ago
Qatar Gold: Today Gold Rate in Qatar for, 27th April 2021

QAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Last Updated, on 27th...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
1 hour ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Rate In Kuwait For, 27th April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (27th, April 2021)...
GOLD RATES SAUDI ARABIA
1 hour ago
Latest Gold Price in Saudi Arabia for, (27th April 2021)

SAR: Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, 27th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...