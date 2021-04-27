Adsense 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 28th April 2021

28th Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR prices depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

Dollar to PKR: Find the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 28th, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.50
Gold Rate in Kuwait
5 mins ago
Kuwait Gold Rates On, 28th April 2021

KWD: Kuwait Gold Rates – Find live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
19 mins ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates, 28th April

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 28th...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
49 mins ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 28th April 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
50 mins ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 28th April

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Gold Rates In Karachi
2 hours ago
Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi for, April 28th

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Today Currency rates in Pakistan for, 28th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 28th April 2021. Today latest currency...

