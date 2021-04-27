Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 28th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All dollar rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.
US Dollar to PKR prices depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.
Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan
Dollar to PKR: Find the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 28th, 2021)
- USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
- USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.50