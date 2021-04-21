Adsense 970×250

Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 22nd

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Rate in Pakistan
Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 22nd, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 152.6
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 153.15

Today Dollar Price in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate

