Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 for, 30th April 2021

Karachi: Today USD to PKR open market exchange rate (Updated on, 30th April). You can find updated list here on BOL News.
US Dollar rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. USD to PKR rate in Pakistan today for 30 April 2021 is the inter-bank closing exchange rate according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).
Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021
Here is an updated list of dollar exchange rate given below:
|Date
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|30-04-2021
|USD
|153.5 PKR
|154.4 PKR
BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rates.