Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 for, 30th April 2021

30th Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
Dollar Rate in Pakistan today 2021
Karachi: Today USD to PKR open market exchange rate (Updated on, 30th April). You can find updated list here on BOL News.

US Dollar rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. USD to PKR rate in Pakistan today for 30 April 2021 is the inter-bank closing exchange rate according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Here is an updated list of dollar exchange rate given below:

Date Symbol Buying Selling
30-04-2021 USD 153.5 PKR 154.4 PKR

BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rates.

