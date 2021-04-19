Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 20th April 2021

Muhammad Noman

20th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold rate in karachi
Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in karachi, on 20th, January 2021 are being sold for Rs. 85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

We update the international market gold rate in every 30 minutes from authentic sources.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

Gold Price In Karachi, 20th April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Check the latest Gold prices updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

