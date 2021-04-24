Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on, 25th April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 25th, April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.

24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 99700

22k Per 10 gram Gold Rate is Rs. 78374