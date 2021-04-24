Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on, 25th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

25th Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
Gold rate in karachi
Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 25th, April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.

24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 99700

22k Per 10 gram Gold Rate is Rs. 78374

Gold Price in Karachi, 26th April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Find the Updated Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.
