Latest Gold Rate in Karachi on, 25th April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, on 25th, April 2021 is being sold for Rs. 93100 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 108600 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate In Karachi Today
Karachi is the main hub of gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follow Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are same.
24K Per tola Gold Rate is Rs. 99700
22k Per 10 gram Gold Rate is Rs. 78374
|
Gold Price in Karachi, 26th April 2021
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 99700
|Rs. 91391
|Rs. 87238
|Rs. 74775
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 85500
|Rs. 78374
|Rs. 74813
|Rs. 64125
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 8550
|Rs. 7837
|Rs. 7481
|Rs. 6413
|per Ounce
|Rs. 242400
|Rs. 222198
|Rs. 212100
|Rs. 181800
Find the Updated Gold prices updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.