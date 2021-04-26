Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) today for, 27th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

27th Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 89080 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 103900 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate Today In Pakistan

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Price in Pakistan is Rs. 103900

Gold Rate In Karachi, 28th April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 103900 Rs. 95241 Rs. 90913 Rs. 77925
per 10 Gram Rs. 89080 Rs. 81656 Rs. 77945 Rs. 66810
per Gram Gold Rs. 8908 Rs. 8166 Rs. 7795 Rs. 6681

Check the Gold prices updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis. Also you can watch BOL Live News here.

