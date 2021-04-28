Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) today for, 29th April

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:15 am
Gold rate in karachi
Karachi: Gold Rate in Karachi today on 29th, April 2021 are being sold for Rs 86,200 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 100,600 per tola in Pakistan today.

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for gold rate, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Lahore, Karachi, Islamabad, Peshawar are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Rate in Pakistan is Rs. 100,600

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 29 April 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 100,600 Rs. 95699 Rs. 91350 Rs. 78300
per 10 Gram Rs. 89510 Rs. 82050 Rs. 78321 Rs. 67133
per Gram Gold Rs. 8951 Rs. 8205 Rs. 7832 Rs. 6713

Find the Gold rates updated on BOL News news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

BOL News keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

