Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today for, 22nd April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 04:00 am
Gold rate in karachi
Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 22nd, April 2021 are being sold for Rs.85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

Gold Price In Karachi, 22nd April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Find the Updated Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

