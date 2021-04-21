Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today for, 22nd April 2021

Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 22nd, April 2021 are being sold for Rs.85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same. Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

Gold Price In Karachi, 22nd April 2021 Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775 per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125 per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413 per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800