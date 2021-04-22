Adsense 970×250

Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 04:30 am
Adsense 300×600
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 23rd, April 2021 are being sold for Rs.85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.

Gold Price in Pakistan, 23rd April 2021
Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold
per Tola Gold Rs. 99700 Rs. 91391 Rs. 87238 Rs. 74775
per 10 Gram Rs. 85500 Rs. 78374 Rs. 74813 Rs. 64125
per Gram Gold Rs. 8550 Rs. 7837 Rs. 7481 Rs. 6413
per Ounce Rs. 242400 Rs. 222198 Rs. 212100 Rs. 181800

Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.

Find the Updated Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait Gold: Today Gold Price in Kuwait for, 23rd April 2021

KWD: Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram (23rd, April...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
8 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan for, April 23rd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
8 hours ago
Latest Currency rates in Pakistan today for, 23rd April

Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (23rd April 2021) updated here on...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
8 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 23rd

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, April 22nd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
1 day ago
Today Gold Rate In Qatar On, 22nd April 2021

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 22nd April)...

Recent News

Fawad Chaudhry
3 mins ago
‘Agreement between Govt. and banned TLP fully implemented,’ says Fawad Chaudhry

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday said that the...
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire
27 mins ago
India: Covid-19 Patients die in hospital ICU fire

At least 13 coronavirus patients have died as a fire erupted in...
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
32 mins ago
Pakistan FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi leaves for Turkey from Iran

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has left for Turkey from Iran...
The new iPad Pro 2021 could be the tablet that can replace your laptop
1 hour ago
iPad Pro 2021: Features and Specifications explained

The new Apple iPad Pro, grabbed the massive attention during the recent...