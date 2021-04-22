Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Gold Rate In Karachi Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.

The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.