Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today (Pakistan) on, 23rd April

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 23rd, April 2021 are being sold for Rs.85500 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 99700 per tola in Pakistan today.
Gold Rate In Karachi Today
Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.
Today 24k Per tola Gold Price is Rs. 99700.
The Gold Rates never fixed, it is fluctuating according to the international Gold rates. Mostly gold is imported in Pakistan from Gulf countries.
Gold Price in Pakistan, 23rd April 2021
|Gold Rate
|24K Gold
|22K Gold
|21K Gold
|18K Gold
|per Tola Gold
|Rs. 99700
|Rs. 91391
|Rs. 87238
|Rs. 74775
|per 10 Gram
|Rs. 85500
|Rs. 78374
|Rs. 74813
|Rs. 64125
|per Gram Gold
|Rs. 8550
|Rs. 7837
|Rs. 7481
|Rs. 6413
|per Ounce
|Rs. 242400
|Rs. 222198
|Rs. 212100
|Rs. 181800
Important note: The gold rates is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed.
Find the Updated Gold rates updated on BOL news’s official website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.