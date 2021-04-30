OGRA recommends increase in price of petrol: sources

Adsense 300×250

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has sent a summary of the changes in the prices of petroleum products to the Finance Ministry.

According to the details, the OGRA has suggested an increase of Rs 5.75 in the price of petrol per litre from May 1st.

OGRA has also proposed to increase the price of high speed light diesel by Rs 6.

The final decision will be made after the approval of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per the sources the proposed prices of petrol and diesel were fixed at the levy rate. The current levy on petrol is Rs 11.23 per litre , whereas the Petroleum levy on diesel is Rs 15.29 per litre.