Adsense 970×250

Pakistan’s economy will grow by 2 percent in 2021: ADB

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 11:13 am
Adsense 300×600
ADB
Adsense 300×250

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) in its new report has projected 2 percent Gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Pakistan in the year 2021.

According to the details, the Manila based financial institution released Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 in which it has projected 2 percent Gross domestic product (GDP) growth for Pakistan in current year. Whereas the growth rate is expected to be 4 percent in the year 2022.

According to ADB, the inflation rate in Pakistan is expected to be 837 percent in the year 2021, whereas the inflation rate for the year 2022 is expected to be 7.5 percent.

As per the report, the economic growth in developing Asia is set to rebound to 7.3% this year, supported by a healthy global recovery and early progress on coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines.

The projected resurgence follows a 0.2% contraction last year, according to ADB’s flagship economic publication. The region’s growth is forecast to moderate to 5.3% in 2022. Excluding the newly industrialized economies of Hong Kong, China; the Republic of Korea; Singapore; and Taipei,China, developing Asia’s economic activity is expected to grow 7.7% this year and 5.6% in 2022.

ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said that, “Growth is gaining momentum across developing Asia, but renewed COVID-19 outbreaks pose a threat to recovery.”

“Economies in the region are on diverging paths. Their trajectories are shaped by the extent of domestic outbreaks, the pace of their vaccine rollouts, and how much they are benefiting from the global recovery.” He said.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
6 hours ago
Kuwait Gold Rates On, 28th April 2021

KWD: Kuwait Gold Rates – Find live international gold rates in Kuwait 24K/ounce...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
6 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR Open market rates, 28th April

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 28th...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
7 hours ago
Saudi Gold Rates on, 28th April 2021

Today Gold Price in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for 24k 10...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
7 hours ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 28th April

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
7 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On, 28th April 2021

Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Price in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given...
Gold Rates In Karachi
8 hours ago
Today’s Gold Rate in Karachi for, April 28th

Karachi: Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 28th, April 2021 are being sold...

Recent News

2 mins ago
Punjab government orders all businesses to close by 6pm till May 17

The Punjab government ordered all businesses to close by 6 pm till...
Schools
56 mins ago
Punjab Government closes all public, private schools till Eid due to COVID-19

The Punjab government has on Wednesday decided to close all public and...
Jacqueline Fernandez shares, why Yoga is important for everyone
1 hour ago
Jacqueline Fernandez encourages her fans to perform breathwork exercises during Yoga

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez has encouraged her fans to perform simple breathwork...
Kangna Ranaut
1 hour ago
Kangana Ranaut speaks about her 15-year Bollywood journey

Famed Bollywood actress Kangna Ranaut has shared her thoughts as she completed...