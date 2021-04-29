Adsense 970×250

‘Providing investment opportunities overseas Pakistanis is primary vision of PM,’ Governor SBP

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:55 pm
Reza Baqir
Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday has said that providing investment opportunities to overseas Pakistanis is the primary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, addressing an event in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars, Governor SBP said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has facilitated the tax system for Pakistanis living abroad.

He said that the Roshan Digital Account program will achieve many more milestones in the future ahead by announcing projects to benefit the expatriates.

Under Roshan Digital Accounts, two initiatives ‘Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat’ were launched by the prime minister.

Under Roshan Apni Car, the Roshan Digital Card Holders can avail financing at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery.

Under Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, the Roshan Digital Account holders can give donations and Zakat very conveniently. They will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program.

