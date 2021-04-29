Adsense 970×250

‘PTI Govt. is making efforts to benefit Pakistanis living abroad ,’ Governor SBP

Syed Umarullah HussainiWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 12:55 pm
Adsense 300×600
Reza Baqir
Adsense 300×250

Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Reza Baqir on Thursday has said that providing investment opportunities to overseas Pakistanis is the primary vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

According to the details, addressing an event in connection with Roshan Digital Account reaching a milestone of one billion dollars, Governor SBP said that the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has facilitated the tax system for Pakistanis living abroad. He said that the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) is making efforts to benefit the Pakistani diaspora.

He said that the Roshan Digital Account program will achieve many more milestones in the future ahead by announcing projects to benefit the expatriates.

Under Roshan Digital Accounts, two initiatives ‘Roshan Apni Car and Roshan Samaaji Khidmat’ were launched by the prime minister.

Under Roshan Apni Car, the Roshan Digital Card Holders can avail financing at very attractive terms to purchase a car for their loved ones in Pakistan. Banks are offering both conventional & Islamic modes of financing at attractive mark-up rates starting from 7% with priority delivery.

Under Roshan Samaaji Khidmat, the Roshan Digital Account holders can give donations and Zakat very conveniently. They will also be able to make donations directly to the government’s landmark Ehsaas program.

Adsense 300×250

Read More

PM
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will address overseas Pakistanis and announce two new...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
11 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 Bitcoin Price in Pakistan, 29th April 2021

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to PKR (Bitcoin TO PKR) updated on, 29th...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan for, 29th April

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 29th April 2021. Today latest currency...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
11 hours ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR open market, 29th April

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
11 hours ago
Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Open market on, 29th April

Karachi: Today 1 UAE Dirham TO PKR open market exchange rate (Updated,...
Gold Rate In SAR: To Gold Rate In Saudi Arabia
12 hours ago
Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia today for, 29th April

SAR: Today Gold Rate in Saudi Arabia (SAR) is Sar. 2,101.07 for...

Recent News

Rakhi Sawant
47 seconds ago
Rakhi Sawant takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut, asks her to serve the nation

Indian Actor Rakhi Sawant has urged Bollywood Superstar Kangana Ranaut to serve...
Priyanka Chopra
11 mins ago
Photos of Priyanka Chopra spending time at home with husband go viral

The Bollywood Diva Queen Priyanka Chopra shared some of her pictures on...
hoorain amjad sabri
16 mins ago
Hoorain pens an emotional message for late father Amjad Sabri

Hoorain Amjad Sabri, daughter of renowned Qawwal Amjad Sabri, who has ruled...
COVID-19 India
40 mins ago
Pregnant Indian Doctor Succumbs to Complications due to COVID-19

COVID-19 India: Keralite, 25, tested negative but lost the baby days before...