Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 29th April). BOL News updates daily Open market foreign currency exchange rates.

Today Saudi Riyal To PKR

Check today’s list of 1 Riyal To PKR exchange rate (Updated, 29th April 2021).

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING 29-4-2021 SAR To PKR 40 41.16

What is the rate of Riyal to PKR today?

Riyal to PKR buying rate is Rs 40 & Selling Rate is Rs 41.16 on 29th April 2021.