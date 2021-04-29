SBP To Not Issue New Notes On Eid-ul-Fitr Due To COVID Spike

Adsense 300×250

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has announced that it will not be issuing new notes on Eid-ul-Fitr this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Like last year, we will not be issuing new banknotes on Eid-ul-Fitr due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic,” said the SBP in a statement.

The central bank used to issue new notes on Eid every year as people want to give Eidi to kids using new banknotes.

However, this year the government is urging people not to celebrate Eid with the usual scope due to the deadly COVID-19 outbreak.

On the other hand, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced six-day Eid holidays in Pakistan amidst the sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and also suggested everyone to stay at home.

A meeting of NCOC also reviewed oxygen supplies in the country, the COVID-19 vaccination process, Eid policy and other matters.

The Eid holidays will be observed from 10-15 May and all tourism spots, public parks, and small bazaars to remain closed.

A notification by the official body has been issued. Other than essential services all shops, businesses and markets will remain shut during the Eid holidays, the notification read.

On the other hand, bakeries, fruit and vegetable shops, grocery, medical stores, vaccination centres will remain open during the holidays.

The guidelines for Youm-e-Ali (RA), Aitekaf, Shabe-e-Qadr would be issued on May 01.

NCOC announces ‘Stay Home Stay Safe Strategy’ for mobility control from 8-16th May 21 including Eid ul Fitr holidays pic.twitter.com/6yqo4BnV9r — NCOC (@OfficialNcoc) April 29, 2021

Note that a day earlier, Pakistan reported the highest single-day death toll reported since the pandemic started with over 200 new casualties.