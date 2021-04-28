Adsense 970×250

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan for, 29th April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

29th Apr, 2021. 04:25 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
Karachi: Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All Currency rates are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee.

US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Check today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, April 29th 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154.25

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

