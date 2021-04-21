Adsense 970×250

Today Gold Rate In Qatar On, 22nd April 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd Apr, 2021. 04:50 am
Adsense 300×600
Today Gold Rate In Qatar
Adsense 300×250

QATAR: Today Gold Rate in Qatar 24K per tola (Updated, on 22nd April) is Qar. 2,378.16. Live today gold price in Qatar and different cities of Qatar.

Today Gold Rate In Qatar (QAR)

Check the Updated Gold Price in Qatar (QAR), Gold rates in Qatar today 22 carat, Gold price in Qatar per tola. (Updated, 22nd April 2021)

Location 24k 10g 24k per Tola 22k 10g
Qatar qar 2,039.44 qar 2,378.16 qar 1,869.47

BOL News is a one-stop solution for gold rates in Pakistan. Also, Check latest updates of all foreign currency exchange rate

Adsense 300×250

Read More

BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
7 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR Rates on, April 22nd

Karachi: Today 1 bitcoin to Pakistani rupee (BTC TO PKR) according to the...
Dollar Rate in Pakistan
8 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan On April 22nd

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) exchange rate given below. All...
Gold rate in karachi
8 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi today for, 22nd April 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in karachi, on 22nd, April 2021 are being sold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
9 hours ago
Today’s Currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (22nd April 2021) – Latest exchange...
Gold Prices Appreciate
18 hours ago
Gold Rate Increased Across Pakistan On 21st April 2021

Gold prices increased on the third day (April 21st, 2021) of the...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
18 hours ago
Latest Currency Rates In Pakistan On, 21st April 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (21st April 2021) – Latest exchange...

Recent News

FIA launches 'groundbreaking' electric GT category
7 mins ago
FIA outlines the future of GT Racing-And its electric

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA), which is governing body of motor...
16 mins ago
Salman Khan donates food kits to to COVID-19 warriors

Famed Bollywood actor Salman Khan has started providing food kits to Covid-19...
google
31 mins ago
Google doodle urges the importance of planting trees on Earth day 2021

Earth Day is observed annually on April 22 to show support for...
Coronavirus
46 mins ago
Coronavirus Update: Pakistan records 98 more deaths and 5,857 infections

Pakistan recorded 98 more deaths related to the novel coronavirus in the...