Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on (22nd April 2021) – Latest exchange rates of OMR Riyal, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All updated currency exchange rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan today
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.00 PKR
|153.80 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|183.50 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|212.00 PKR
|215.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.55 PKR
|42.25 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.55 PKR
|41.25 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|120.00 PKR
|122.00 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.50 PKR
|118.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.00 PKR
|115.00 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR