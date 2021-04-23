Adsense 970×250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 23rd April 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

23rd Apr, 2021. 05:18 pm
dollar increased
Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan increased by 41 paise.

More read: Gold Rate in Pakistan

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 23rd April 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 153.87 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price increased Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 153.87

