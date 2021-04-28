Adsense 970×250

USD To PKR: Today Dollar Rate In Pakistan, 28th April 2021

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

28th Apr, 2021. 05:32 pm
Dollar rate
Today USD to PKR exchange rate is given below. All Currency prices are updated every hour to offer you the best US Dollar to Pakistani Rupee conversion.

US Dollar to PKR conversion depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s USD into the PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Today Dollar Rate in Pakistan decreased by 62 paise.

Here is the updated Dollar rate today in the Pakistan exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, 28th April 2021)

USD To PKR:

1 USD 153.88 PKR

What’s The 1 Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021?

One Dollar Price decreased Pakistan today. The dollar rate is Rs 153.88

USD to PKR today
9 mins ago
US Dollar Rate Decreased Against PKR On 28th April 2021

The US Dollar decreased on the second day of the trading week (April...
