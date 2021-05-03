Adsense 970×250

7500 prize bond list 2021, Draw No 86, Rawalpindi on 3 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 02:49 pm
Adsense 300×600
7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
Adsense 300×250

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond list 2021 held today, Rawalpindi on 3 May 2021.

According to the representative of National Savings the 1st prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.15,000,000 will be awarded to the single winner while the second prize of the prize bond 7500 worth Rs.5,000,000 will be awarded to 3 lucky winners and the third prize of the prize bond 1500 will be given to 1696 participants for Rs.93,000/- each.

Also checkPrize Bond Schedule 2021 – Dates Of Prize Bond From JAN 2021 TO DEC 2021

Rs 7500 prize bond list 2021

Check the list of rs 7500 prize bond Result list 2021.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 7500 PKR Rawalpindi 03-05-2021 15,000,000 PKR 5,000,000 PKR 93,000 PKR
Adsense 300×250

Read More

7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
5 mins ago
How to check rs 7500 prize bond draw list 2021 Online?

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond Draw list...
PSX
3 hours ago
Jittery trend in Stock Market: PSX expected to witness uncertainties this week

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) is unlikely to escape the tough time...
Dollar rate
10 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan today 2021 on, 3rd May 2021

Karachi: Today USD to PKR (Dollar Rate in Pakistan Rupee) open market exchange...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
11 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 3rd May 2021. Latest currency rates...
today gold rates in dubai
13 hours ago
UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is...

Recent News

7500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021
5 mins ago
How to check rs 7500 prize bond draw list 2021 Online?

Rawalpindi: Draw No 86 Result of Rs 7,500 prize bond Draw list...
12 mins ago
Here’s how Jennifer Garner feeling about her ex-husband spending time with J. Lo

Jennifer Lopez and  Ben Affleck, who are both single now, have been...
25 mins ago
Mianwali: Police arrests man for murdering children

Police in Mianwali have arrested a man for murdering his three daughters...
Modi thankful to EU for its support
39 mins ago
Modi Thankful To EU For Standing In Solidarity With India During These Testing Times

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends gratitude to Her Excellency Ursula von...