AED TO INR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee, 18th May 2021

Today’s UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee currency exchange rate is 19.89 INR.

Today UAE Dirham To INR (India Rupee)

Here is an updated list of UAE Dirham to Indian Rupee Exchange Rate. (Updated 18th May 2021)

18th May 2021 AED TO INR 19.89

Q: What is the AED worth against the INR?

A: One INR is worth 19.89 AED today

Q: What is 50 AED in INR?

A: 50 INR buys 994.37 AED at interbank exchange rates.