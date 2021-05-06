Double Click 970×250

AED TO PKR: Today 1 UAE Dirham to PKR on, 6th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

06th May, 2021. 06:05 pm
Today AED TO PKR Exchange Rate

KARACHI: Today (AED to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (May 6th, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Dirham to PKR Rate – Dirham to Pakistani Rupees –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan. 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.45 respectively. (Updated, 6th May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
6-5-2021 AED 41.5 PKR 41.45 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

