Double Click 970×250

AED TO PKR: Today’s 1 UAE Dirham to Pakistan Rupees on, 19th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

19th May, 2021. 07:45 am
Adsense 300×600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (AED TO PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (19th May, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today AED TO PKR Exchange rates

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41.5 and Rs 41.63 respectively. (Updated, 19th May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
19-5-2021 AED 40 PKR 41.63 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

UAE Dirham to PKR Rate –  BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 19th May 2021

UAE: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, (19th, May 2021). UAE Gold...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Kuwait Gold Rates on, 19th May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international...
SAR TO PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupees on, 19th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 19th May)....
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 19th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 19th May 2021, Latest currency...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
4 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 19th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (19th May 2021) is being...
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021
5 hours ago
Latest dollar rate in Pakistan today on, 19th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

today gold rates in dubai
1 hour ago
UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 19th May 2021

UAE: Latest Gold Rate in Dubai today on, (19th, May 2021). UAE Gold...
Gold Rate in Kuwait
2 hours ago
Kuwait Gold Rates on, 19th May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international...
SAR TO PKR
2 hours ago
SAR TO PKR: Today 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupees on, 19th May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 SAR To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 19th May)....
Currency Rates in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 19th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 19th May 2021, Latest currency...