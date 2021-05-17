Double Click 970×250

Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today

17th May, 2021.
A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakitan (SBP) on Sunday said that normal office hours would be restored from May 17, 2021, and all banks/development financial institutions/microfinance banks would follow as per the notification.

According to the details, Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm in which the prayer/lunch break will be from 1:30 to 2:00 pm, while on Friday the office hours will be from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm in which the prayer/afternoon the lunch break will be from 1:00 pm to 2:30 pm.

Banks / Microfinance Banks may set their business (banking) times for transactions with the public as per their business requirements provided they have a minimum benchmark of SBP Banking Services Corporation’s business (banking) hours for this purpose.

These will be the minimum benchmark business (banking) hours of SBP;

Monday to Thursday from 9:00 am to 1:30 pm, and on Friday from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. Banks / Development Financial Institutions / Microfinance Banks are directed to adhere to the said working hours.

Note that, the Eid holidays were announced across the country from May 10 to May 15 in a pre-notification issued by the Interior Ministry on the recommendation of the National Command Operations Center and with the permission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

