British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 2nd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

02nd May, 2021. 04:30 am
GBP to SAR: Today's 1 British Pound to SAR Rate Jun 29, 2020
Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 212.66 PKR given below. (Updated on 2nd May 2021). Find today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

British Pound to PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Check the updated list of UK Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 2nd May 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 211 212.66

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates and international forex rates.

