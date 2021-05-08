Double Click 970×250

British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR rates on, 8th May 2021

Muhammad Noman

08th May, 2021. 05:30 am
Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 213.16 PKR given below. (Updated on 8th May 2021). Check today’s British Pound to PKR (Pakistan Rupee) rate as per the open market.

British Pound To PKR (Pakistani Rupee)

Find the today’s list of Pound to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated, 8th May 2021)

DATE SYMBOL BUYING SELLING
Today GBP To PKR 211 213.16

BOL News is the one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates and international forex rates.

