BTC TO USD: Today 1 Bitcoin rate in Dollar, 11th May 2021

11th May, 2021. 05:39 pm
BTC TO USD

Today Bitcoin to US Dollar (BTC TO USD) exchange rate – See the recent BTC to USD currency chart as per Open Market. BTC to USD – Bitcoin is recognized worldwide as an important currency.

Here is the updated Bitcoin Price in the United States (Updated, 11th May 2021)

Convert Bitcoin to US Dollar

XBT USD
1 XBT 55,013.80 USD
5 XBT 275069 USD
10 XBT 550138 USD
25 XBT 1375345 USD
50 XBT 2750690 USD

Today One BTC is worth 60,557.80 USD today & the price increased compared to yesterday’s rate.

