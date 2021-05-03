Chairman Board of Investment Calls On Finance Minister

Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari called on Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin during the meeting the Chairman Board of Investment briefed the Finance Minister on issues and challenges related to investment promotion.

The meeting highlighted the Board’s efforts to protect and promote investment in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Chairman also gave a detailed briefing on Special Economic Zones on which the Finance Minister also lauded the steps taken by the Board of Investment.

Atif Bukhari said that Pakistan has moved up 28 places to 108th position in 2020 due to business facilitation measures and various reforms that have been introduced to promote business and investment.

Chairman Board of Investment Atif Bukhari said that coordination was being made with the federal and provincial governments for economic zones.

Note that, Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again made changes in the federal cabinet and announced the appointment of Shaukat Tarin as Finance Minister.

Shaukat Tarin is the fourth minister after Asad Umar, Hafeez Sheikh and Hamad Azhar in the two-year and eight-month PTI government to be given the pen of finance.

Shaukat Tarin is a banker by profession. He was born in 1953 in Multan, South Punjab.

Shaukat Tarin has previously held the post of Federal Minister of Finance. He was Finance Minister in Yousuf Raza Gilani’s cabinet from 2008 to 2010. Initially, he served as an adviser to Prime Minister Yousuf Raza Gilani, but after being elected a senator from Sindh in 2009, he was given the pen of the federal finance minister.

Shaukat Tarin had resigned from the federal cabinet in 2010 due to a conflict of interest following a dispute over raising shares of Silk Bank.

Recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan added Shaukat Tarin to the Prime Minister’s Economic Advisory Council following changes in his economic team.

Shaukat Tarin holds an MBA from Punjab University and joined Citibank in 1975 where he worked for 22 years and retired as a Country Manager in Thailand.

He has also been the Chairman of Habib Bank and Union Bank and is also on the Board of Directors of Silk Bank.

He has also twice served as chairman of the Karachi Stock Exchange from 2002 to 2008.