Double Click 970×250

Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

10th May, 2021. 05:49 pm
Adsense 300×600
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 10th May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All exchange rates according to the open market.

Also checkGold Rate in Pakistan today for, 10th May 2021

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange in Pakistan today (Updated, 10th May 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 152.60 PKR 153.60 PKR
Euro EUR 183.50 PKR 185.50 PKR
British Pound GBP 210.50 PKR 213.50 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.40 PKR 42.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.50 PKR 41.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 121.50 PKR 123.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 116.00 PKR 118.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 112.50 PKR 114.50 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
Adsense 728×90

Read More

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
10 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 10th May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below....
Gold Price in Pakistan
15 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 10th May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (10th May 2021) is...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 days ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – 9th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 9th May 2021, Latest currency rates...
Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)
2 days ago
Dubai Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE for, 9th May 2021

UAE: Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dirham) today per tola is AED 2,399.39 while 24k...
Gold rate in karachi
2 days ago
Latest Gold Rate in Karachi (Pakistan) for, 9th May 2021

Karachi: Today Gold Rate in Karachi, (9th May 2021) is being sold for...
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)
2 days ago
UAE Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR Rates on, 9th May 2021

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Dananeer Mobeen
17 mins ago
Pawri Girl Recites Atif Aslam’s Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat In Her Soulful Voice

Dananeer Mobeen aka Pawri Girl has recited Mustafa Jaan e Rehmat on...
adnan
34 mins ago
Adnan Siddiqui Receives Second Jab Of COVID-19 Vaccine

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has recieved the second jab of the coronavirus...
Esra Bilgic Insta Followers
1 hour ago
Esra Bilgic Now Has 6 Million Followers On Instagram

One of Pakistan's favorite international actresses Esra Bilgic has achieved another milestone...
Mehwish Hayat
1 hour ago
What Does Mehwish Hayat Find While Spring Cleaning?

Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat has found something extremely cute while she was...