Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 10th May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All exchange rates according to the open market.
Also check: Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 10th May 2021
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange in Pakistan today (Updated, 10th May 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|152.60 PKR
|153.60 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|183.50 PKR
|185.50 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|210.50 PKR
|213.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.40 PKR
|42.00 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50 PKR
|41.00 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.50 PKR
|123.50 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.00 PKR
|118.50 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50 PKR
|114.50 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR