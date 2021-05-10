Currency rates in Pakistan – 10th May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 10th May 2021, Latest currency rates of British Pound, Euro, Saudi Riyal, Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, UAE Dirham in Rupees. All exchange rates according to the open market.

Also check: Gold Rate in Pakistan today for, 10th May 2021

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency exchange in Pakistan today (Updated, 10th May 2021)