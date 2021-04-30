Currency Rates In Pakistan – 1st May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 1st May 2021. Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All currency rates according to the open market.
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 1st May 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.15 PKR
|153.85 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|185.00 PKR
|187.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|213.50 PKR
|216.50 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|42.50 PKR
|43.20 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.50 PKR
|42.20 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.00 PKR
|125.00 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.00 PKR
|119.00 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50 PKR
|114.50 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR