Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

04th May, 2021. 03:30 am
Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2021 (Tuesday).

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 153.00 PKR 154.00 PKR
Euro EUR 183.00 PKR 185.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 210.00 PKR 213.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.60 PKR 42.10 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.60 PKR 41.10 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 123.00 PKR 125.00 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 116.50 PKR 119.00 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.00 PKR 115.00 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
