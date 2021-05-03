Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2021 (Tuesday).
Currency Rates In Pakistan Today
Check today’s list of foreign currency rates in Pakistan today (Updated, 4 May 2021)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S. Dollar
|USD
|153.00 PKR
|154.00 PKR
|Euro
|EUR
|183.00 PKR
|185.00 PKR
|British Pound
|GBP
|210.00 PKR
|213.00 PKR
|UAE Dirham
|AED
|41.60 PKR
|42.10 PKR
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.60 PKR
|41.10 PKR
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50 PKR
|484.00 PKR
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|123.00 PKR
|125.00 PKR
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116.50 PKR
|119.00 PKR
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50 PKR
|394.50 PKR
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41 PKR
|1.44 PKR
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40 PKR
|36.75 PKR
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50 PKR
|40.10 PKR
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50 PKR
|388.50 PKR
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80 PKR
|4.90 PKR
|Chinese Yuan
|CNY
|23.50 PKR
|23.65 PKR
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55 PKR
|16.80 PKR
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20 PKR
|23.50 PKR
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25 PKR
|96.95 PKR
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|113.00 PKR
|115.00 PKR
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45 PKR
|17.70 PKR
|Swedish Krona
|SEK
|17.80 PKR
|18.05 PKR
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159.00 PKR
|159.90 PKR
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03 PKR
|2.10 PKR