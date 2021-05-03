Currency rates in Pakistan – 4 May 2021

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 4 May 2021. Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, UK Pound, Saudi Riyal, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 04, 2021 (Tuesday).

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency rates in Pakistan today (Updated, 4 May 2021)