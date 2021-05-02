Adsense 970×250

Currency rates in Pakistan on, 3rd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

03rd May, 2021. 03:45 am
Adsense 300×600
Currency Rates in Pakistan
Adsense 300×250

Karachi: Today’s Currency Rates in Pakistan on 3rd May 2021. Latest currency rates of Euro, British Pound, Saudi Riyal, Australian Dollar, Canadian Dollar, Dirham in Rupees. All currency rates according to the open market.

Currency Rates In Pakistan Today

Check today’s list of foreign currency rate in Pakistan today (Updated, 3rd May 2021)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
U.S. Dollar USD 153.60 PKR 154.50 PKR
Euro EUR 185.00 PKR 187.00 PKR
British Pound GBP 212.00 PKR 215.00 PKR
UAE Dirham AED 41.50 PKR 42.00 PKR
Saudi Riyal SAR 40.50 PKR 41.00 PKR
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 481.50 PKR 484.00 PKR
Canadian Dollar CAD 122.50 PKR 124.50 PKR
Australian Dollar AUD 117.50 PKR 119.50 PKR
Omani Riyal OMR 392.50 PKR 394.50 PKR
Japanese Yen JPY 1.41 PKR 1.44 PKR
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 36.40 PKR 36.75 PKR
Qatari Riyal QAR 39.50 PKR 40.10 PKR
Bahrain Dinar BHD 386.50 PKR 388.50 PKR
Thai Bhat THB 4.80 PKR 4.90 PKR
Chinese Yuan CNY 23.50 PKR 23.65 PKR
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 16.55 PKR 16.80 PKR
Danish Krone DKK 23.20 PKR 23.50 PKR
New Zealand Dollar NZD 96.25 PKR 96.95 PKR
Singapore Dollar SGD 113.50 PKR 115.50 PKR
Norwegians Krone NOK 17.45 PKR 17.70 PKR
Swedish Krona SEK 17.80 PKR 18.05 PKR
Swiss Franc CHF 159.00 PKR 159.90 PKR
Indian Rupee INR 2.03 PKR 2.10 PKR
Adsense 300×250

Read More

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
17 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
23 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 BTC TO PKR exchange rates on, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin TO PKR) updated on, (2nd...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
23 hours ago
Latest currency rates in Pakistan for, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan on 2nd May 2021. Latest currency...
GBP to SAR: Today's 1 British Pound to SAR Rate Jun 29, 2020
24 hours ago
British Pound to PKR: Today 1 GBP TO PKR on, 2nd May 2021

Today GBP TO PKR (British Pound to PKR) exchange rate is 212.66...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
1 day ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR open market, 2nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 2nd...

Recent News

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
17 mins ago
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 3 May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today, on 3rd, May 2021 is...
today gold rates in dubai
2 hours ago
UAE GOLD: Today Gold Rate in Dubai for, 3rd May 2021

Dubai: Today Gold Rate in Dubai (3rd, May 2021) today per tola is...
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices
3 hours ago
Railways Issues New Working Schedule For Reservation Offices

Pakistan Railways has changed the working hours of reservation offices across the...
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad
3 hours ago
Saudi Arabia Allows Vaccinated Citizens To Travel Abroad

The Saudi government has announced that Saudi citizens who have been vaccinated...