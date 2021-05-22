Double Click 970×250

Dirham to PKR: Today 1 AED TO PKR rates on, 22nd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

22nd May, 2021. 05:40 am
Adsense 300×600
AED TO PKR (Dirham to PKR)

KARACHI: Today (UAE Dirham to PKR) exchange rate in Pakistan’s currency market on (22nd May, 2021) updated here. BOL News update daily currency exchange rates.

Today UAE Dirham To PKR

Today AED to PKR buying rate and selling rate are Rs 41 and Rs 41.76 respectively. (Updated, 22nd May 2021)

Date Symbol Buying Selling
22-5-2021 AED 41 PKR 41.76 PKR

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

The UAE Dirham is recognized as an important currency worldwide. It is authorized currency of the USA and is widely used in trade throughout the world. The UAE Dirham is used in trade for transactions as it is the world’s leading reserve currency.

BOL News provides updated currency Rates in Pakistan, 1 Dirham to PKR fluctuates on daily basis.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Gold Rate in Kuwait
27 mins ago
Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 22nd May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
28 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22nd May 2021, Latest exchange...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR exchange rate on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 22nd...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 btc to pkr exchange price on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...
Gold Rates: Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
3 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on (22nd May 2021) is being...
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
3 hours ago
Latest Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today For, 22nd May 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Gold Rate in Kuwait
27 mins ago
Gold Rate in Kuwait today on, 22nd May 2021

Latest Gold Rate in Kuwait today Per 10 Gram – Check live international gold...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
28 mins ago
Currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 22nd May 2021, Latest exchange...
SAR TO PKR: 1 Saudi Riyal to Pakistan Rupee
1 hour ago
Saudi Riyal to PKR: Today 1 SAR TO PKR exchange rate on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 Saudi Riyal To PKR open market exchange rate (Updated, 22nd...
BTC TO PKR: 1 Bitcoin to Pakistan Rupee
2 hours ago
Bitcoin to PKR: Today 1 btc to pkr exchange price on, 22nd May 2021

Karachi: Today 1 BTC to PKR (Bitcoin to PKR) according to the...