Dollar rate in Pakistan today 2021 on, 23rd May 2021

Muhammad NomanWeb Editor

23rd May, 2021. 03:30 am
USD TO PKR: Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 23rd, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153.14
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 154

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

