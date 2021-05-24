Double Click 970×250

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021 On, 24 May 2021

24th May, 2021. 08:30 am
Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market

Today’s USD to PKR (Dollar price in Pakistan today 2021) exchange rate given below. US Dollar to PKR rates depends on open market rates which are set by the currency exchange dealers of Pakistan. Find today’s US Dollar into PKR exchange rate in Pakistan.

Dollar Rate In Pakistan Today 2021

USD to PKR: Check the updated Dollar rate today in the exchange rate in the open market. (Updated, May 24, 2021)

  • USD to PKR (buying rate): 153.14
  • USD to PKR (selling rate): 153.24

Today Dollar Rates in Pakistan (Dollar TO PKR). BOL News is a one-stop solution for the exchange rate, including open market currency exchange rate, interbank Currency exchange rate, and international forex rate.

