Double Click 970×250

Dollar to AED: Today 1 Dollar Price in UAE Dirham, 17th May 2021

Web DeskWeb Editor

17th May, 2021. 09:15 am
Adsense 300×600
USD TO AED

On Monday: Today USD TO AED Exchange Rate –  The exchange of different currencies such as Dollar to AED is a common practice in these countries.

US Dollar Rate In UAE Dirham

Check the updated list of  USD to UAE Dirham Exchange Rates (Updated 17th May 2021)

USD AED
1 USD 3.67 AED
5 USD 18.37 AED
10 USD 36.73 AED
25 USD 91.83 AED
50 USD 183.66 AED

One dollar exchange rate in AED is 3.67 AED while the exchange rate of 50 USD to UAE Dirham Rate is 183.66 AED.

Today USD TO AED (UAE Dirham) Rate – BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, and international Forex rates.

Adsense 728×90

Read More

Prices of petroleum products to increase
2 hours ago
Petrol Price Jacks Up By Rs1.90 per litre

The government has on Monday (today) increased the prices of petroleum products...
Waqar Zaka crypto Expert
4 hours ago
Waqar Zaka Appointed As Crypto Expert By KP Government

The talented social media sensation Waqar Zaka has been appointed as Crypto Expert...
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays
4 hours ago
Pakistani Rupee Appreciates Against Dollar After Eid Holidays

The Pakistani rupee appreciated an additional 22 paisa against the US dollar...
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today
5 hours ago
Banks In Pakistan To Observe Normal Working Hours From Today

A statement issued by the State Bank of Pakitan (SBP) on Sunday...
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW
6 hours ago
Federal Govt, K-Electric To Pen Agreement For Supply Of 2,050MW

The government and K-Electric have agreed to sign a new Power Purchase...
AUD TO PKR
7 hours ago
Australian Dollar to PKR: Today 1 AUD TO PKR Rates on 17th May 2021

Today’s AUD to PKR currency exchange rate is 117.78 PKR. Convert 1 Australian...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Mohammad Amir
1 min ago
Mohammad Amir reveals intention to play in the IPL after getting British citizenship

Pakistani left-arm pacer, Mohammad Amir has revealed his plans to play in...
Board exams final dates announced
11 mins ago
Pakistan: Final Dates For Board Exams 2021 Announced

The government has on Monday announced a final decision regarding the board...
Pakistan's Mango Exports 'Likely To Be Affected Again' Amidst COVID Restrictions
19 mins ago
Pakistan’s Mango Exports ‘Likely To Be Affected Again’ Amidst COVID Restrictions

Pakistan imports only six to seven per cent of its annual mango...
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing
30 mins ago
COVID-19: Wahab warns of strict decisions if positivity ratio keeps increasing

Spokesperson Sindh Government Murtaza Wahab said on Monday warned of strict decisions...